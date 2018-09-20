WINDY CITY LIVE

'The Bachelor' winner Whitney Bischoff Angel talks about OVA egg freezing

EMBED </>More Videos

You know her as the winner of Season 19's "The Bachelor" on ABC. Whitney Bischoff Angel, newly married, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to share details about her work with OVA Egg Fre

You know her as the winner of Season 19's "The Bachelor" on ABC. Whitney Bischoff Angel, newly married, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to share details about her work with OVA Egg Freezing.

Bischoff Angel, an Egg Freezing Nurse Specialist, is encouraging women to take charge of their own fertility.

OVA Egg Freezing launched their Chicago location in the heart of downtown, becoming a first-of-its-kind, lab-powered, egg freezing-only program. OVA recently launched a partnership with The League, a dating app, where they answer egg freezing questions for singles who are part of the app. Unlike traditional IVF Centers, what's different about OVA is that they create a specialized egg freezing program to fit every woman's needs. With round-the-clock support from the dedicated OVA staff who become their egg freezing partner throughout the process, help with injections and customized financial packages to fit every patient's needs and budget, OVA is a true game-changer in the field of cryopreservation.

For more information about OVA Egg Freezing, please go to www.ovaeggfreezing.com/.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthWindy City LIVEfertilitythe bachelor
WINDY CITY LIVE
Sears Moving Assistant
Alessi Presents "In the Kitchen" with personal chef Gabe Miranda
The hot new trend of CoolSculpting for men
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant receipt visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
Pediatric cancer patients get break from treatment in Chicago
Elgin elementary school reopening Wednesday after mold problems
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
Suspect charged after DC jogger killed in 'random' attack
Man shot, killed by Vernon Hills officer was armed with air rifle
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
Zion man charged with sexually assaulting Illinois teen at Wisconsin motel
'I'M ALIVE': Mom and son's Toyota hit by falling DEA plane
Naked Florida man doing yard work angers neighbors
Show More
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Maryland shooting leaves 3 dead at Aberdeen Rite Aid distribution center
Man bitten by lion after breaking into enclosure at Fresno Zoo
Matt Forte goes on ride-along with Chicago police
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
More News