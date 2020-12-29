coronavirus illinois

Tinley Park teenager dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis

By
TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban family is mourning the loss of their 18-year-old daughter to COVID-19.

Sarah Simental's parents say she had no other health problems, and still, the virus took her life at such a young age.

"She called me up crying to say that, you know, 'Mom, I'm going to miss Christmas.' And I had to reassure her that it's just a day on the calendar and when she comes home, we'll do Christmas with you. And unfortunately she didn't," said her mother, Deborah Simental.

COVID-19 killed the high school senior in a matter of days. Her mother said Sarah's headache turned into a sore throat and body aches on December 23. It was enough to take her newly 18-year-old daughter to South Suburban Silver Cross Hospital.

Her mother said Simental had no health conditions and didn't take any medications. But as her symptoms worsened, doctors airlifted the sick teenager to University of Chicago Hospital.

Her family said things got worse, fast.

"I never seen somebody like that," said her father, Don Simental. "I have no words for it. I just can't believe how fast that it progressed."

"At the end, I mean, it literally just ate her through," her mother added.

Their only moment of peace - wrapped in unimaginable agony - was being by their daughter's bedside as she passed.

"The nurse said, 'Sarah, what you want to tell your mom?' and she said, "I'm going to be okay, Mom,'" Deborah Simental said. "And that was the last thing, so I know that she knows. Eventually, well, I'll be okay. We're gonna miss her but we'll be okay."

Sarah would have graduated from Lincoln Way East High School in a few months. She had dreams of caring for animals - a sign of the compassion that her family members say they will miss most.

"I'm thinking that I'm gonna miss out on some real milestones that every mother wants to have with her daughter," Deborah Simental said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstinley parkcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisteenagerteencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 4,453 COVID-19 cases, 105 deaths
IL reports 3,767 cases, 104 COVID-19 deaths
Indiana population 2020 sees 23K increase while IL loses 79K: census
IL reports 3,293 cases, 66 COVID-19 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow possible Tuesday
Rockford bowling alley shooting victims ID'd, suspect held without bond
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Victim of botched Chicago police raid cancels meeting with mayor
Hundreds pay respects to Chicago paramedic who died from COVID-19
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
Show More
1st year of Illinois marijuana legalization sees rapid growth, persisting inequality
Ex-Ald. Proco 'Joe' Moreno charged with DUI after Gold Coast crash
Vaccinations begin at IL, WI, IN nursing homes
SNAP outreach specialist supports community at Food Bank of Northwest Indiana
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
More TOP STORIES News