University of Chicago nurses protest 'unsafe work conditions' amid COVID-19 crisis

"We are physically and mentally exhausted," said University of Chicago ICU nurse Cassandra Callaway.
Standing with several of her frontline comrades, Callaway spoke out about challenges health care workers continue to face in the fight against COVID-19. She said 30 of her fellow U of C nurses have already been infected with coronavirus.
"Our faces are blistered and bruised from non-stop use of masks of all kinds," she said.
And because that personal protective equipment, or PPE, is limited, Callaway said bathroom and water breaks are rare.
"Disposable masks, have to throw it away, otherwise you risk infecting yourself and others," she said.
Callaway is also concerned about nurses now having to empty the trash, like overflowing needle bins. And she said some nurses are being thrown into critical care with minimal preparation.
"We demand not only better staffing but adequate training, orientation and precepting," Callaway said.
The group with National Nurses United is hoping to discuss better ICU training for reserve nurses with the medical center's chief nursing officers. So far, the nurses say they've gotten no response.
In a statement about staff support, the University of Chicago Medical Center said:
"UCMC has guaranteed wages and benefits for every employee during the pandemic, even if they are healthy and there is currently no work for them."
Those benefits extend to workers who contract the coronavirus. The university also said it is buying up PPE as quickly as possible.
Callaway underscored the urgergency.
"Our COVID patients are sicker than we have ever had to deal with before," she said. "They are highly unpredictable and unstable."
Full statement from University of Chicago Medical Center:
Patients and communities across Chicago and the rest of our country are counting on all hospitals and care providers to work together to meet this great challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team of thousands - nearly 9,800 at the University of Chicago Medical Center and over 2,000 at Ingalls Memorial - are being called upon to serve. And we are committed to doing just that.
During this unprecedented public health and economic crisis, our nonprofit hospital has committed all of its resources to caring for patients and the community and ensuring the safety of everyone on our medical campuses. We are doing everything possible to maintain employment, income and benefits for our staff even though we have postponed non-essential services and appointments. While many in this country have had to worry about furloughs or lost income if they get sick, UCMC has guaranteed wages and benefits for every employee during the pandemic, even if they are healthy and there is currently no work for them.
We have taken steps to protect all of our workers. Among the actions:
We continue to invest in PPE protection, buying N95, respirator masks, PAPRs, shields, hospital scrubs, gowns, and PPE supplies for universal masking to protect staff even at a time when such supplies are scarce and prices are soaring. We have not focused on how much it costs when it comes to PPE, but on how quickly suppliers can deliver.