U of I Hospital nurses return to work with no deal following week-long strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Illinois hospital nurses returned to work Saturday without a new deal, following a week-long strike.Nearly 800 nurses walked off the job last Saturday.Hundreds of SEIU Local 73 members joined them in the strike on Monday."The two sides were unable to reach an agreement despite extensive contract talks that ran well into the evening each night this week," the Illinois Nurses Association Union said in a release.Talks are scheduled to resume on Monday, according to the union.The key issue has been setting a limit on how many patients a single nurse is treating at any one time, while the hospital has said a set nurse to patient ratios do not work.In a past statement, Michael Zenn, CEO of University of Illinois Hospital, said he "values and respects" these nurses' work but argues ratios "...ignore fair workload distribution among peers on a shift-to-shift basis. Nurse staffing ratios also result in longer Emergency Department (ED) wait times, increased ambulance diversion hours, reduced patient services and higher operating costs.""We have made progress on a number of important fronts, from wages and staffing to essential safety issues like improved PPE," said Doris Carroll, RN, president of INA.Caroll said the hospital improved its wage offering from a wage freeze a week ago to now offering small increases over the span of the four-year contract.The hospital also agreed to hire more than 200 nurses to improve the staffing ratio, as well as provide more PPE for nurses, according to the union.Around 1,300 nurses originally planned to walk off the job, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order limiting that number after the hospital filed a lawsuit citing patient safety concerns.More than 4,000 SEIU Local 73 members across Illinois have been without a contract for a year.The hospital staff are made up of various positions negotiating their own contract. The local 73 sticking points are better, pay, more PPE, and better staffing."These workers showed up time and time again through the pandemic when Chicago was basically closed and these workers came to," said Dian Palmer, president of SEIU Local 73."Working in the ER I do not know what is going to come in that door and they send me out or us out there in simple masks," said Danuel Culliver-Dodd, an EMT at UIC ER. "We need proper PPE."Full statement from Zenn on SEIU strike.