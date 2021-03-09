United Center vaccination site opens after brief delay, scheduling confusion

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker announces opening of United Center COVID vaccine site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10399929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker announced the opening of the United Center COVID vaccine site Tuesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10390010" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The United Center and Des Plaines mass vaccination sites opened for appointmnets Thursday, and tens of thousands were snatched up in mere hours.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10391859" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Des Plaines mass vaccination site gave out its first 800 appointments worth of COVID vaccines to seniors Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vaccinations started at the United Center Tuesday, exactly one year after Governor JB Pritzker issued a statewide disaster proclamation for the COVID-19 pandemic.The day began with a few glitches that resulted in a brief delay. For a while, the line to get into the United Center's brand new vaccination site snaked around the block.Many of those able to be vaccinated Tuesday said they will feel less fearful going out in public. They also said they just want to be with their families."This is going to be exciting," Alexandra Glenke said. "After the first shot, the second shot, then after two weeks we can see the grandchildren again.""My fiancée and I are planning for Resurrection Easter at her mom's house. So that will be my first major thing," Walter Bradford said.At full capacity, the federally-run site expects to administer 6,000 doses a day. It will remain open seven days a week for eight weeks, as people get their first and second shots.The 30,000-square-foot facility under half a dozen climate-controlled tents begins with a check-in station. After checking in, people with appointments will be led to one of three dozen vaccination stations, all spaced 6 feet apart, with shots administered by a medical team from the 101st Airborne, who arrived in Chicago Friday.The facility also includes a post-injection observation tent as well as bathroom facilities and shuttle services.Walk-up vaccinations will be done in Parking Lot E, northeast of the arena. Drive-up vaccinations will be in Parking Lot C. People who need parking can use Lot A.So far, just under half of the 110,000 slots have been taken, with the vast majority by people over 65."The key is to ensure that these sites provide vaccine to the most affected, the most vulnerable," said Ben Fenton Jr., acting FEMA administrator.To that end, the scheduling system is temporarily offline after some confusion Sunday afternoon, when appointments were suddenly limited to Chicago residents only."We want to be very targeted and very focused on bringing people from those neighborhoods and zip codes that have been so significantly challenged throughout the pandemic," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said."There have been appointments set aside for suburban Cook County and they are doing that preliminary work and outreach to make sure the majority of those appointments can be taken by people who most need that vaccine," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Dept. of Public Health.People came from all over the city and suburbs and the state. They were able to secure appointments before FEMA announced on Sunday that only Chicago residents would be eligible for United Center appointments going forward, in an effort to make shots accessible to people who need them the most.Officials blamed FEMA for the last-minute changes, which left the city, county and state scrambling and many people very confused about what they're supposed to do."FEMA came in late in the game here, right, and decided they wanted to change things," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "And, as you can imagine, there is technology involved in this, there are decisions being made like, well, if we're going to exclude other parts of the state like the collar counties, how are we going to serve them? So there's a lot of discussion going on."Officials said approximately 40,000 of the 110,000 appointments available were made by Illinois residents over the age of 65 before eligibility was expanded to some frontline workers and those with underlying conditions. Promoted as a federally-sponsored state-wide facility, the last-minute residency requirement was made after it was discovered only 40% of appointments had gone to city residents.A spokesperson for FEMA confirmed their role in limiting remaining appointments to Chicago residents, saying, "We use data from the CDC's social vulnerability index, and work with our state partners to locate community vaccination centers where they will be able to do the most good for the most vulnerable populations....it was agreed by all that these changes were necessary to ensure this goal was met."A second website is now being set up so that suburban Cook County residents can eventually sign up for vaccine appointments at the United Center, as well.Even Chicago residents experienced issues signing up. ZocDoc, the website used to book appointments, went down when registration opened at 4 p.m. Sunday, then reappeared with changes asking people to confirm their location.Pritzker also said FEMA-run mobile vaccination sites will be set up in the collar counties in the coming weeks.