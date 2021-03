United Center COVID vaccine appointments designated to 5 Chicago zip codes

EMBED >More News Videos Uber teamed up with the city to donate 20,000 free rides to Chicagoans to get people to and from the United Center mass vaccination site.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United Center mass vaccination site fully opened for COVID vaccine appointments Wednesday, but there was more early confusion with some people waiting almost an hour to get checked in.Tens of thousands of appointments are open, but they are not available to be booked. Instead, they are being held for five specific Chicago zip codes to ensure that the doses are distributed to equitably to the city's most vulnerable populations.Residents living in 60608, 60619, 60620, 60649 and 60652 can sign up for these unfilled appointments by going to https://events.juvare.com/chicago/UCPOD/ and using voucher code CCVICHICAGO or by calling 312-746-4835.The city warns that if you are determined to have used an invalid voucher or have used a voucher you are ineligible for, your appointment is subject to cancellation. You must verify your address to confirm your appointment.Many appointments at the UC remain open. Of the 110,000 total appointments, only 40,000 were booked by Illinois residents 65 and older and only 10,000 by Chicagoans in 1B plus.The rest have been reset after most senior appointments went to people outside the city."We have to do this in a way that is consistent with equity, and that's critically important," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.The United Center had its soft opening on Tuesday and opened fully for all booked appointments on Wednesday.Jeff Ginex got his shot at the UC Wednesday, but Tuesday night he got a message saying he canceled his appointment. However, he never did, so he came out anyway."You know everything is goofed up now, you just roll with the punches," Ginex said.Jim Hubler, who got his shot Wednesday, said while the eligibility guidelines keep shifting, he's cutting government officials some slack."I'm frustrated but I also appreciate the magnitude of the problem and the fact that it's the first time that they're doing this and there's issues of getting the vaccine," Hubler said.At full capacity, the federally-run site expects to administer 6,000 doses a day. It will remain open seven days a week for eight weeks, as people get their first and second shots.The 30,000-square-foot facility under half a dozen climate-controlled tents begins with a check-in station. After checking in, people with appointments will be led to one of three dozen vaccination stations, all spaced 6 feet apart, with shots administered by a medical team from the 101st Airborne, who arrived in Chicago Friday.The facility also includes a post-injection observation tent as well as bathroom facilities and shuttle services.Walk-up vaccinations will be done in Parking Lot E, northeast of the arena. Drive-up vaccinations will be in Parking Lot C. People who need parking can use Lot A.People came from all over the city and suburbs and the state Tuesday. They were able to secure appointments before FEMA announced on Sunday that only Chicago residents would be eligible for United Center appointments going forward, in an effort to make shots accessible to people who need them the most."There have been appointments set aside for suburban Cook County and they are doing that preliminary work and outreach to make sure the majority of those appointments can be taken by people who most need that vaccine," said Dr. Arwady.Officials blamed FEMA for the last-minute changes, which left the city, county and state scrambling and many people very confused about what they're supposed to do."FEMA came in late in the game here, right, and decided they wanted to change things," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "And, as you can imagine, there is technology involved in this, there are decisions being made like, well, if we're going to exclude other parts of the state like the collar counties, how are we going to serve them? So there's a lot of discussion going on."Promoted as a federally-sponsored state-wide facility, the last-minute residency requirement was made after it was discovered only 40% of appointments had gone to city residents.A spokesperson for FEMA confirmed their role in limiting remaining appointments to Chicago residents, saying, "We use data from the CDC's social vulnerability index, and work with our state partners to locate community vaccination centers where they will be able to do the most good for the most vulnerable populations....it was agreed by all that these changes were necessary to ensure this goal was met."A second website is now being set up so that suburban Cook County residents can eventually sign up for vaccine appointments at the United Center, as well.Even Chicago residents experienced issues signing up. ZocDoc, the website used to book appointments, went down when registration opened at 4 p.m. Sunday, then reappeared with changes asking people to confirm their location.Pritzker also said FEMA-run mobile vaccination sites will be set up in the collar counties in the coming weeks.