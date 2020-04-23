Coronavirus Chicago: Funeral for CPD officer Ronald Newman, who died from COVID-19: WATCH LIVE

Health & Fitness

Funeral for CPD officer Ronald Newman, who died from COVID-19

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A private funeral will be held Thursday for Chicago police officer Ronald Newman, who died from COVID-19.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and new CPD Supt. David Brown announced Newman's death last week.

Officer Newman last worked on March 22 and he was admitted to the hospital four days later, Brown said.

Newman had been with the department for 19 years and earned more than 130 departmental awards in his career.

Officer Newman is survived by his wife and two children.

"His wife works as a civilian employee for CPD's Office of Community Policing," Brown said. "This was truly a police family. It has sent shock waves through our department again."

So far, 374 members of the Chicago Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Funeral held for Chicago Police Officer Marco DiFranco, who died from coronavirus

Of the cases, 356 are officers and 18 are civilian employees, police said.

Newman makes the third reported COVID-19 death in the department.

A funeral was held Tuesday for Chicago Police Sergeant Clifford Martin, who also died from COVID-19.
