Dr. Inger Burnett-Zeigler shares ways to cope with holiday season amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays often mean special events and gatherings with friends and family.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those traditions will look and feel differently this year.

Northwestern University Clinical Psychologist Dr. Inger Burnett-Zeigler shared ways to cope with this unique holiday season.

Burnett-Zeigler said to get creative, think about what you can do to celebrate the holidays-- even if it breaks tradition.

"Taking the opportunity to plan is still an opportunity to connect with friends and loved ones, and have some joy," she said.

RELATED: COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest, most dangerous things to do this holiday season

"I'm planning on cooking my first Thanksgiving meal at home," Burnett-Zeigler shared. "I will be connecting with some friends virtually."
