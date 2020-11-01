CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays often mean special events and gatherings with friends and family.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those traditions will look and feel differently this year.
Northwestern University Clinical Psychologist Dr. Inger Burnett-Zeigler shared ways to cope with this unique holiday season.
Burnett-Zeigler said to get creative, think about what you can do to celebrate the holidays-- even if it breaks tradition.
"Taking the opportunity to plan is still an opportunity to connect with friends and loved ones, and have some joy," she said.
RELATED: COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest, most dangerous things to do this holiday season
"I'm planning on cooking my first Thanksgiving meal at home," Burnett-Zeigler shared. "I will be connecting with some friends virtually."
Dr. Inger Burnett-Zeigler shares ways to cope with holiday season amid COVID-19 pandemic
HOLIDAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News