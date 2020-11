Dr. Inger Burnett-Zeigler shares ways to cope with holiday season amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays often mean special events and gatherings with friends and family.But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those traditions will look and feel differently this year.Northwestern University Clinical Psychologist Dr. Inger Burnett-Zeigler shared ways to cope with this unique holiday season.Burnett-Zeigler said to get creative, think about what you can do to celebrate the holidays-- even if it breaks tradition."Taking the opportunity to plan is still an opportunity to connect with friends and loved ones, and have some joy," she said."I'm planning on cooking my first Thanksgiving meal at home," Burnett-Zeigler shared. "I will be connecting with some friends virtually."