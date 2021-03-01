Health & Fitness

When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In March 2020, everyday life became anything but normal, and over the past year we have redefined "normal" over and over again.

We want to know: Is there a moment that sticks out to you from March 2020 as the "beginning" of the pandemic?

Was it going to the grocery store only to find the shelves bare? Was it setting up a work station from home? Or maybe the first day your child logged into class virtually?

We're asking you to share your recollections of what that experience was like for you, and we may share your memories in this article.

