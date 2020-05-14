Coronavirus Chicago: Willie Wilson voices support for 100 churches to reopen Sunday in defiance of stay-at-home order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millionaire businessman and ex-mayoral candidate Willie Willson is set to hold a press conference Thursday in support of a group of pastors who want to resume in-person services.
Wilson says 100 churches plan to reopen Sunday despite the state's stay-at-home order.
Wilson did not name the churches or say where they were, though various church leaders from around the state have pushed for services to resume.
Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact
Mayor Lightfoot has already threatened to take action.
Wilson said the pastors have agreed to enforce social distancing as well as provide masks and hand sanitizer.
But Gov. JB Pritzker is slamming Wilson's move and calling it "ridiculous".
"The idea of encouraging pastors to bring what amounts to a large population of elderly African Americans to church to get together not only in defiance of the executive order but also putting them at significant risk," Pritzker said.
COVID-19 continues to devastate communities of color and if you combine that with already vulnerable senior citizens. Pritzker said he encourages Wilson to do his homework and look at what the science and data says.
RELATED: Willie Wilson bails out 12 Cook County Jail detainees amid COVID-19 outbreak
A federal judge also ruled against two Chicago area churches Wednesday that had sued over the stay-at-home order, calling their legal action "ill-founded and selfish."
Judge Robert Gettleman ruled on the lawsuit from Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Chicago and Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles.
The plaintiffs sued, saying that by restricting religious gatherings to 10 people or less, Governor Pritzker violated their federal constitutional rights, including the right to free exercise of religion, the right to peaceably assemble, and their right to "be free from government hostility and disparate treatment under the Establishment Clause" of the First Amendment.
The churches are appealing the decisions.
Illinois health officials announced 192 additional deaths and 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 84,698, including 3,792 deaths
Wilson is set to hold his press conference at 11:00 a.m. in front of the Thompson Center.
Coronavirus Chicago: Willie Wilson voices support for 100 churches to reopen Sunday in defiance of stay-at-home order
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News