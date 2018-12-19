Hearing for 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting moved to Jan. 15

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge has moved the hearing for 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in the Laquan McDonald shooting to Jan. 15

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The three Chicago police officers accused of conspiring to cover up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald won't be back in court again until early 2019.

The officers opted for a bench trial. The judge in the case set 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 for when she will announce her decision in the trial.

Retired Chicago Police Detective David March, Retired Officer Joseph Walsh and suspended Officer Thomas Gaffney are accused covering up the murder of Laquan McDonald by fellow officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of 2nd degree murder in October. The officers have been charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and misconduct.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldjason van dykechicago police departmentpolice-involved shootingChicagoLittle VillageArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Closing arguments in trial of 3 Chicago police officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Judge denies motion to throw out case against 3 CPD cops accused in police shooting cover-up
McDonald murder witness testifies in case of cops accused of cover-up
CPD officer testifies against 3 cops accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Top Stories
Funeral arrangements being made for fallen CPD officers
Police on alert after suburban Chicago carjackings
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago Bears playoff tickets on sale Thursday
Graffiti threatening school violence found at Lane Tech
Historic federal criminal justice reform passes Senate, expected to pass House
Popeyes offers 'emotional support chicken' available at Philadelphia International Airport
Woman gets 1 day in jail for giving marijuana to toddlers
Show More
Police: Mom urged girl killed by train to crawl under, cross tracks
In the know: What's heating up Chicago's food scene this month | Hoodline
Quadruple amputee and mother of 3 earns driver's license
Neb. city must pay huge hospital bill of accused suspect
More News