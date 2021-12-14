Health & Fitness

Heart attacks more common over holidays, American Heart Association says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heart attack deaths are more likely during the holidays than any other time of year.

The American Heart Association says the week between Christmas and New Year's, is especially concerning.

Doctor Andrew Rauh, a cardiologist with Duly Health Care and president of the AHA's Chicago Board of Directors spoke with ABC7 Tuesday morning.

Dr. Rauh spoke about why more people die from heart attacks this time of year, what the warning signs of heart attacks are and how to avoid a heart attack.

Tips from the AHA to avoid heart attacks include:
-Know symptoms of heart attack, and take action.
-Limit alcohol consumption.

-Practice self-care. Identify what stresses you out and take steps to reduce stress.
-Keep moving. opt for a post-dinner walk.
-Holidays are busy, but don't forget to take your regular medication/

For more information, visit heart.org.
