Newsviews: 'Go Red for Women'

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, and the American Heart Association wants women to know the signs.

According to the American Heart Association, heart attacks are on the rise among young women.

Lynne Braun and Victoria Hastings with the Americian Heart Assocoation stopped by ABC7 Chicago to discuss the "Go Red for Women" campaign.



The numbers are alarming, but experts say most cardiac events can be prevented; that's part of the message the American Heart Association spreads every year in February during American Heart Month.

Lynne Braun, Professor Emeriita at Rush University of the American Heart Midewest Region, stopped by ABC7 to discuss The Chicago Go Red for Women Executive Luncheon. She was joined by Victoria Hastings, a heart disease survivor and volunteer with the American Heart Association.

The Chicago Go Red for Women Executive Luncheon will be held at the Marriott Marquis Chicago on Friday, February 21, 2020.

The event will be emceed by ABC 7 Chicago's Judy Hsu and Rob Elgas.

For more information, visit www.heart.org/ChicagoGoRed.
