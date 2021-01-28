Des Plaines fire officials say space heater likely caused house fire that killed mother, 4 young girls

'This is a terrible day,' Des Plaines fire chief gives update on fatal fire

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Des Plaines fire officials said Thursday they are investigating a space heater as the cause of a fatal fire that killed a mother and her four daughters..The fire started in the second floor Wednesday near the top of the stairs, which was the only entry and exit to the unit. Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the unit.The fire broke out at about 10:13 a.m. in the 700-block of West Oakton Street. Passersby spotted smoke and called 911.Downstairs neighbor Pabel Marrero said he woke up first to the familiar sound of children running upstairs, and then to the unsettling smell of burning plastic and a passing stranger banging at the door."He's screaming at me to come out of the house because the house is on fire," Marrero said."I was shocked," said Yein Espinosa, whose brother lost his four daughters in the fire. "I was worried about the kids, the girls, pretty much and everyone who was inside. Where are they? What happened to them?"Espinoza said the family remains heartbroken."They were awesome kids, full of happiness...they were awesome kids, great kids," Espinoza said.Responding firefighters learned there were people still inside the two-story, side-by-side duplex and immediately began a search-and-rescue operation."We're telling them, 'There is kids up there, kids up there,'" Merrero said. "They're trying to kick the door down, but the door wasn't coming down."By the time firefighters broke in through black smoke and flames, it may well have been too late."One of the firefighters comes out with one of the girls in his hand and she's blackened by all the smoke and all the stuff. She is semi-conscious," Marrero said. "A minute or two goes by, there's another one that comes out in the same condition."The four sisters who died were identified as Grace Espinosa, 1, Allizon V. Espinosa, 3, Genesis A. Espinosa, 5, and Renata P. Espinosa, 6, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office."They were awesome kids, full of happiness and playing around," Espinosa said.The children were taken to hospitals and pronounced dead, while their mother Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, died at the scene, officials said."This is a tragedy that I have not seen in my 34 years, 36 years of fire service," Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson said. "This is a terrible day, a tragic day for Des Plaines."Neighbors said the girls' father was at work when he was contacted about the fire. Sam Kuraishi said he owns a landscaping business and helps his neighbors. Kuraishi had just paid him this morning for shoveling his sidewalk."A wonderful man," Kuraishi said. "Never hurt anyone. The guy is very helpful."Multiple agencies responded to assist with putting out the house fire. One firefighter suffered a knee injury and a police officer sustained a minor cut, officials said.