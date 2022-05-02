Chicago Community Trust CEO Helene Gayle named president of Spelman College

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When Dr. Helene Gayle became CEO of the Chicago Community Trust five years ago, she set her sights on closing the racial and ethnic wealth gap."I came in knowing that Chicago, like so many urban areas, have these issues where there are great divides," she said.The 67-year-old was the first Black woman to lead the 107-year-old organization. She fell in love with Chicago, and thought the trust would be the last stop in her notable career. But Gayle was recently named the next president of Spelman College, a historically Black college for women in Atlanta."I just felt that if there was anything I could do next in life that would round out my career, it would've giving back to the next generation," she explained.Her top priority at Spelman will be to make college education more accessible by increasing scholarships and financial aid."I've seen how Spelman can change lives. I have Spelman graduates in my family," Gayle said.She began her career as a pediatrician, then took a leadership role at the centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After that, she transitioned to philanthropy with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.During her tenure at the Chicago Community Trust, the organization's assets grew from about $3 billion to nearly $5 billion."I feel good that I will be leaving this organization in a great place," she said.Gayle said once her successor at the trust is chosen, she will be available to offer advice or assistance. In the meantime, she's turning to Spelman College's current president for advice ahead of stepping into the role in July.