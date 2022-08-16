Herrendorf Family Foundation gives out over $200K in scholarships

The Chicago-founded group Herrendorf Family Foundation hosted a dinner to hand out more than $200,000 in scholarships for Chicago's youth entering post-secondary education.

The dinner was held at Chicago Cut Steakhouse.

The Family Foundation is providing 13 kids with full and partial scholarships, in addition to the 25 youths they current sponsor in the city.

The students receiving the scholarships are working toward degrees in education policy, filming production and engineering.