After Homewood-Flossmoor sexual assault allegations, students expected to walk out

Homewood-Flossmoor High School news: Female student said she was sexually assaulted during theater class

A walkout is expected at Homewood-Flossmoor High School Thursday after an alleged sexual assault.

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Students at a south suburban high school say they will walk out of class Thursday, after the alleged assault of a classmate.

The walkout is planned for 1 p.m. at Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

They believe there is a lack of safety there.

It comes days after a female student said she was sexually assaulted during a theater class by a male student.

The teen's mother claims the school mishandled the incident and needs to do more to protect students.

She spoke out publicly for the first time Wednesday, alongside her attorneys. She did not want to be identified to protect her daughter's privacy.

She said this is a wake-up call, and wants the district to acknowledge there is a problem.

"It was during class, in a room where they sent two students of the opposite sex to do an assignment and based on previous issues, they don't have a camera in these rooms, there was no adult who popped their head in at any moment to follow up. That's unacceptable," Jennifer "Doe" said.

Attorneys also pointed to a walkout organized by students in March of this year to protest the school's handling of sexual harassment and sexual assault issues.

School administrators said they followed proper protocols and are fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Police say they interviewed a male juvenile and then released him to his father.