High CO levels reported at South Side school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department responded to a South Side school Monday morning after high carbon monoxide levels were reported.
Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department were alerted to a strong smell of a gas leak at Burnside Elementary School at 650 East 91st Place at about 5:13 a.m. The fire department said that the Level 2 Hazardous Materials response has been secured.
No injuries were reported and Peoples Gas has responded to the scene. CPS said in a statement that there was a problem with the school's boiler and that students are being escorted to Burnside Church, 639 E. 91st Pl, where school will be held Monday.
