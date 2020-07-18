Corruption in Springfield: Illinois House speaker linked to bribery scandal involving utility giant ComEd; BGA analyzes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is linked to a bribery scandal involving ComEd.
Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity, and this week it focuses on corruption in Springfield.
David Kidwell with the Better Government Association joined ABC 7 Chicago to discuss the topic.
Federal prosecutors say the utility giant gave improper benefits to the high-ranking state politician.
Even though Madigan has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing, many called for his resignation Friday, including Gov. JB Pritzker.
In a statement, Madigan has denied any wronging and said he is cooperating.
"This morning the Speaker accepted subpoenas related to his various offices for documents, asking for, among other things, documents related to possible job recommendations. He will cooperate and respond to those requests for documents, which he believes will clearly demonstrate that he has done nothing criminal or improper," the statement read.
Madigan is the longest-serving state House speaker in U.S. history.
