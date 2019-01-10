High school student killed in Griffith, Ind., shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5047535" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 18-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in Griffith, Ind.

An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Griffith, Indiana, police said.The victim was identified as Alayna Ortiz, a student at Portage High School in northwest Indiana.Police have identified a suspect and working to bring them into custody. The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation."We are taking some positive, very aggressive steps to actually bring the person in, so it would probably be in their best interest to come to us first," said Griffith Police Department Detective Commander Keith Martin.Ortiz was killed at about 9 p.m. at the Park West apartment complex in the 1800-block of North Arbogast Street.Griffith police said an officer heard what sounded like a car crash at about 9 p.m. and saw speeding away.The vehicle turned onto Ridge Road and then into the parking lot of Mansard Plaza, where police officers were parked. The vehicle drove up to the police officers and told them that a woman in the car has been shot.An ambulance was called to the scene and Ortiz was transported to Northlake Methodist Hospital, where she died.The Ortiz family was too distraught to speak on camera.The Portage school district released a statement saying, "."Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information can contact Griffith Police at 219-924-7503 ext 252 or the Griffith Police Anonymous Tip Hotline at 219-922-3085.