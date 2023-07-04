Highland Park remembrance ceremony to remember victims 1 year after July 4th parade shooting

Highland Park , IL, will hold a remembrance ceremony for the victims of the July 4th parade shooting one year ago Tuesday.

Seven people were killed in that attack and dozens of others were hurt.

Several events are scheduled for community members Tuesday to remember the victims, and honor the survivors.

City officials said they wanted to provide the community with multiple opportunities to gather. The first event will take place at Highland Park City Hall.

A remembrance ceremony will get underway at 10 a.m. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering will welcome everyone and there will be a moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. with other speeches from several local faith members.

Illinois senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin will attend along with Governor JB Pritzker.

The ceremony will be followed by a community walk instead of a parade this year that will start at 11 a.m., stepping off from Laurel and St. Johns avenues.

That walk will focus on reclaiming the space, a space that brought so much trauma, loss and pain one year ago Tuesday.

While that day was so unbelievably tragic, many are focusing on the good moving forward and keeping these events safe.

"I think the biggest thing about moving forward is and about having this event is, you know, we just want to make sure that we do no harm," Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said. "We don't want to re-vicitmized anybody. We understand everyone is on their own timeline and our goal is to make sure that we make this event as safe as possible."

At 11:30 a.m., the city has also scheduled a community picnic at Sunset Woods Park. Then later on in the evening there will be a concert led by Highland Park High School graduate and well-known actor Gary Sinise.