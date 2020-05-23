Highland Park fire crews rescue 2 men who fell from lakefront bluff onto beach below, fog makes rescue difficult

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people fell from the top of a lakefront bluff onto the beach below in north suburban Highland Park Friday night.Highland Park Fire Chief Larry Amidei said the accident was reported about 10 p.m.Two 19-year-old men were sliding on a bluff for fun when they fell onto the beach, Battalion Chief Ryan Hughes said.The dense fog in the area made locating the men and the rescue difficult.Emergency crews had to hoist one of the men up with ropes because he had broken his leg. The other was lifted in a rescue stretcher.