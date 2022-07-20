Billy Corgan holding benefit concert for Highland Park parade shooting victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Smashing Pumpkins frontman and Highland Park resident Billy Corgan is holding a benefit concert for the victims of the July 4 parade shooting.Corgan and his partner Chloe Mendel live in the suburb and own Madame Zuzu's tea house there. Bandmate Jimmy Chamberlain, jazz saxophonist Frank Cata-Iano, and other guests will also play in the concert.The concert will be held at Madame Zuzu's performance space.The concert will be held Wednesday, July 27 at 8 p.m. It will be live streamed on the Smashing Pumpkins YouTube channel, where viewers will also be able to make donations.All money raised will go directly to the victims and survivors of the Highland Park parade shooting and the organizations that support them.