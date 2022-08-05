Community opens up about healing in aftermath of Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill (WLS) -- In the aftermath of the Highland Park shooting, residents have begun to open up about how the shooting affected them and how they have begun to live with the trauma.

Liz Turnipseed, who suffered a gunshot wound during the parade shooting, spoke exclusively with ABC7 Chicago. Turnipseed recounted the moment she was shot and the effects of her injury.

The shooting claimed the lives of seven people along with dozens of others being injured. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and state Rep. Bob Morgan discussed how the mass shooting has impacted the Highland Park community and surrounding areas.