Hispanic Heritage month: National Museum of Mexican Art prepares for Día de Muertos

Chief curator Cesareo Moreno talks about what is on display at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen as Hispanic Heritage Month begins.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hispanic Heritage Month is underway. The National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen celebrates its heritage year-round.

"We feature our culture, our history but mostly our artist," said Cesáreo Moreno, Chief Curator.

The museum features artists from Mexico, California, Texas and across the midwest, including Chicago.

Right now, the museum is preparing for its exhibition: Día de Muertos, Memories & Offerings.

"It as much a part of the Chicago tradition as it is a Mexican tradition," said Moreno.

This year the museum has invited the Ukranian Institute of Modern Art to create an offrenda.

The exhibit honors people who have lost their lives this past year.

Admission to the museum is free.