Black Freedom

How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the United States

By Porsha Grant
EMBED <>More Videos

How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA -- 2022 marks the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the first day of freedom for enslaved Africans in Texas and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States as a whole.

The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln freed enslaved people in Confederate states in 1863. It was a measure meant to punish the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War and did not cover enslaved Africans in border states.

It also failed to free those held in bondage in Texas. That would not come until June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas, and issued General Order #3. Popular belief is that the enslaved Africans in Texas did not know about the Emancipation Proclamation until Granger's announcement.

VIDEO: What to know about the Juneteenth flag
EMBED More News Videos

Red, white and blue are the colors of the American flag, but they also grace the face of another quintessential American banner: the official Juneteenth flag.



Some historians dispute that claim, however.

"I think that it may be historical fallacy that people in southern Texas did not know about the ending of slavery," said Dr. Claud Clegg, a professor at the University of Chapel Hill with a joint appointment in African, African American, and Diaspora Studies.

"Even though information travels slow during this time period, there was enough going on, enough movement of troops, enough movement of war material and enough movement of information for people even in isolated Galveston, Texas, to know what was going on in regard to the war effort," Clegg explained.

"It wasn't so much that people did not know. It was more the case that Confederate slaveholders in Texas simply did not want to give up their human property," Clegg added.

One year after freedom was granted to Black men, women and children in Galveston came the first celebration of Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Liberation Day and Jubilee Day in its early years.

"The emancipation moment is sort of an outburst of the peoplehood, the peopleness, the humanity of people of African descent, and Juneteenth is the marker of that new beginning as a new people coming out of slavery," Clegg explained.

In honor of Juneteenth, we're telling stories of what Black freedom means today, from a 94-year-old's quest for a national holiday to the fight for reparations to cultural celebrations. Click here for more stories from your city and around the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americablack freedomhistoryu.s. & worldjuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK FREEDOM
Singer Blush on the importance of celebrating Juneteenth
Juneteenth food: How red plays role in celebratory cuisine
Meet Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth
How to talk to your kids about Juneteenth
TOP STORIES
Cook County announces guaranteed income pilot program
Illinois reports 5,763 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
Bond set for mother charged after student, 7, injured by gun at school
Update on Delphi murders: New docs say crime scene tampered with
Man sexually abused by ex-Chicago priest to get $1.2M
Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on mom's DoorDash app
Nearly 43K people died on US roads last year, agency says
Show More
Mother of teen who went missing on spring break in 2009 speaks out
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Chinese plane crash that killed 132 possibly intentional: US officials
Portillo's garden dog is chain's 1st-ever plant-based hot dog
Chicago tobacco shops targeted by smash-and-grab burglars
More TOP STORIES News