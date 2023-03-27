'He was always dancing': Victim's family, friends want justice after fatal West Loop hit-and-run

After a West Loop hit-and run killed 26-year-old James Thompson, his friends and family are determined to track down the driver.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friends and family of a man killed in a West Loop hit-and-run are determined to track down the driver who did it.

James Richard Thompson just celebrated his 26th birthday a little over a week ago.

"He was always dancing," his friend Emily Steinhaus said. "Whenever we would go out, he would just his energy would gravitate everyone towards him and he was always having a good time living life to the fullest."

The Plainfield native who lived in the West Loop was struck and killed by a hit and run driver early Saturday morning after he left Soho House, a private social club.

Steinhaus grew up with Thompson. She said his friends and family want justice for James.

"The fact that someone had taken the life of my best friend that had so much going for him and was such a light on this Earth and just got away just does not sit well with me," Steinhaus said.

CPD released a surveillance image of the car possibly involved, .a four door, 2006 to 2010 Mercedes Benz sedan with front end damage and a missing passenger side view mirror.

Police said the car ran a stop sign at Washington and Green Street in the West Loop just after 1 a.m. Saturday, hitting Thompson as he was crossing.

"I wish that he wasn't alone," Steinhaus said. "I wish that it didn't happen the way that it did. I wish that he was still with us here today."

Thompson lived in the West Loop and worked in the sales department at Docusign.

He had three brothers and many friends who are grieving this morning.

Thompson's family released a statement Sunday saying, "James was a shining light that brought joy and happiness everywhere he went. He was a fantastic son, brother, and friend to many. James enjoyed everything sports and the outdoors and always had a smile on his face and never would pass up the opportunity to try something new. He was driven to succeed in his professional life and did everything he could to constantly learn and accel at his job. We are devastated that our son, with an incredibly bright future ahead, was taken away by a criminal who ran a stop sign, killed our son, and drove away leaving an enormous hole in the hearts of family and all those that loved him."

"I hope anyone who has any information relating to this incident comes forward and helps us find closure in this because it's an awful thing," Steinhaus said.

