Pedestrian killed in Edison Park hit-and-run on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.

About 6:15 p.m., someone was driving a Jeep in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue when they struck a pedestrian walking across the street, Chicago police said.

The pedestrian, a male whose age was unknown, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
