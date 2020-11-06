1 dead, 1 injured in UIC hit-and-run in University village; driver arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and one person was injured when two pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run driver on UIC campus Thursday morning.Police said just before 10 p.m. two men in their mid-20s were struck by the vehicle after it did not stop at a stop sign at Roosevelt and Morgan on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.The driver kept going north on Morgan, slamming into a tree and knocking down a light pole, then running onto the Dan Ryan Expressway on foot, later trying to get away on public transportation.People who live and work in the area said it was an extremely unusual event."It's heartbreaking. I don't really... I'm still kind of in shock that the entire story happened," said Matt Moy, who lives nearby. "And that multiple people are hurt and their families and friends are affected by this.""You just can't hit and run. Hit somebody, kill them and run, where's your conscience?" wondered Lamont McClendon, who works nearby. "I feel for the person that lost their life, and their families.""For a student to see this is kind of devastating," said Kram Shamma, UIC student.Police said the 32-year-old male driver was arrested a short time later. No charges have yet been filed.