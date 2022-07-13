health code violations

Hobart apartment building conditions, 'health hazard' force 24 residents to scramble for new homes

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- At least 24 people who lived in a Hobart apartment building must now find new places to live after their homes were abruptly closed by the city.

The building was placed under a "Do Not Occupy" order after firefighters did a wellness check on an elderly woman in a basement apartment.

Tenants said they had reached out to building management about "many, many issues" but their emails went unanswered. Residents said the building smelled foul and looked moldy, and certain areas were "absolutely vile."

One resident said in the basement there was standing water, piles of garbage, rodents, and building code violations including blocked windows and exits. One residents said tenants are also dealing with respiratory issues due to black mold and asbestos in the building.

Tenants said they were given several hours to "rush in" and grab what they could of their belongings, including documents, but were asked to leave "porous objects" like mattresses behind.

Lake County, Indiana, Emergency Management is now working with the Hobart City Council and mayor on the next steps for the displaced residents.
