Put your skills to the test at the First Annual Gingerbread House Competition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bring some Christmas magic into your home with a holiday tradition that you can eat.
Gingerbread houses are not only fun to build and decorate, but also a tasty treat.
The executive chef of Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Leonard Ventura and Chef Lauren Daigle joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us about an upcoming gingerbread house decorating event!
Whether your style leans traditional or avant-garde, join the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago on December 7, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. to show off your gingerbread house decorating skills.
For the first time ever, the Radisson Blu will be hosting a decorating contest and giveaway open to guests of all ages. With winners in two age categories (5-12, and 13+), skilled and first-time decorators alike can enter to win a two-night stay in the Presidential Suite at The Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago with food & beverage credits or a two-night stay at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Winners will have their choice of prize in each category, and all entries will be judged during the awards ceremony on the Radisson Blu's Atlantic ballroom, where light bites will also be served.
Registration is free, but participants must purchase all materials - and it all must be edible!
The event is free for everyone to attend. If you plan on competing, the registration deadline is December 4.
For more information, click here.
