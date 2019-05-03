Community marks Holocaust Remembrance Day amid safety concerns after anti-Semitic attacks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is Holocaust Remembrance Day, which features ceremonies and events honoring those who died during the Holocaust.There is heightened concern in the Jewish community about security after recent attacks targeting synagogues in California and Pennsylvania.Community members said these attacks are the latest reminders that anti-Semitism continues to fester, both in the U.S and abroad.Mourners at the Chicago Loop Synagogue Thursday prayed for six million Jews tortured and killed by Nazis simply for being Jewish."We are mourning our grandparents, aunts and uncles and family that we never knew," said Henry Jelen, son of Holocaust survivors.The Anti-Defamation League said assaults against Jews more than doubled last year.In a matter of months, two deadly synagogue attacks have happened. One in Pittsburgh and the other this past weekend in Poway, California.It's a frustrating reality for Michael Bauer, whose mother survived a ghetto, two concentration camps and allied bombings."I'm very angry that with everything that you heard my mother has survived, that she has gotten to the point in her life where she has to fear for the safety of her two sons, her three grandchildren and her seven great grandchildren. This is not what America was supposed to be," Bauer said.Synagogues have been prepared for years with cameras, guards, sometimes even metal detectors. Some temples said tragedy doesn't spark change because there's constant evaluation."We're always looking at how we can tweak things and make it better," said Chicago Loop Synagogue President Lee Zoldan."The places where I feel the most safe are some of the Jewish buildings because we do take such an extra level of care of making sure that we secure the places that we're going," said Dallas Jewish community member Laura Weinstein.As the Jewish community faces new threats, tragedies like the mosque massacre that happened in New Zealand in March remind us that other faiths are in danger too."Stop looking at people as strangers, start looking out for each other as neighbors," said Nisan Chavkin, Council of Religious Leaders of Metropolitan Chicago.Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot hopes to keep dialogues with faith communities open, providing resources to those groups as needed."I intend to be a visible presence in communities, particularly on days of worship," said Lightfoot.