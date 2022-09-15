City of Chicago offering free security cameras for those who qualify

Chicago residents can now receive free security for their home or business if they meet certain income requirements, city officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents could now receive a free security camera if they meet certain criteria.

City leaders announced they're removing barriers to the city's home and business protection program during a press conference Thursday morning.

Officials said that if applicants meet income qualifications, they can get security cameras and lights at no cost to them. City officials urged residents to apply soon.

While not required, city officials urge residents to register the cameras with Chicago police.

"Now we see things all the time but we don't say nothing," said 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts. "You don't have to say nothing now because the camera will talk for you."

The program is first-come, first-serve and will run through Dec. 31, 2024, or until funds run out, whichever comes first.