Rare Louis Sullivan home for sale in Chicago's Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A home designed by Chicago architect Louis Sullivan has hit the market at just under $1.95 million in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Built in 1884, the house located at 2147 North Cleveland Avenue, is one of only five single-family houses designed by designed by Sullivan, according to the Art Institute of Chicago.
The five-bedroom home is owned by Jessica Lagrange, of Jessica Lagrange Interiors in River North, and Julie Harron of Jameson Sotheby's International Realty is the listing agent.
The stairway banister is original, along with the wooden shutters and bathroom faucets. It also features and a custom-made front door, true to Sullivan's style.
