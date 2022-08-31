Bridge Communities provide assistance to homeless to gain independence self-sufficiency

DuPage County charity Bridge Communities is working to provide help to the homeless and get them back toward independence.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bridging the gap between homelessness and independence: that's the goal for Bridge Communities.

The charity serves homeless families in DuPage County.

"We're able to provide an opportunity for families facing homelessness to get to self-sufficiency," said Karen Wells, CEO.

The group provides, supportive services and more.

She says, in the suburbs, homelessness can look different. It often means families who couchsurf or are staying with family or friends.

"There are hundreds of children that are going to school that are homeless," said Wells.

She said the soaring cost of rent is making it difficult for families to afford a place to live.

