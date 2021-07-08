Chicago coach Sean Conneely recieves honorary ESPY Award

"These kids absolutely think you are the greatest and you have been selected as our 2021 honorary ESPY winner, and it's my honor to present you with this amazingly cool trophy," said ESPN Chicago Host David Kaplan.
ESPN Chicago Host David Kaplan from the Kap & J.Hood morning show presented the award to the Edison Park volunteer coach as he was surrounded by his baseball family Thursday.
"You know, I love you guys and over the top, really don't feel like I need this, deserve this," Conneely said.
Fellow coach Ryan McGuffey nominated Conneely for being a "positive influence."
"With my son, I've seen how he's grown because of Sean. I've grown as a father [and] as a coach because of Sean," McGuffey said.
Conneely was also nominated for what he did over the winter when it wasn't possible to play ball outside. He turning his garage into a batting cage, where he said he safely welcomed kids to take swings.
"Anything that was safe, that we could do to get the kids off a screen, and doing things that they love," McGuffey said.
It's no question that Conneely's efforts made a difference for kids, including his own 9-year-old son Luke.
"He's really brave," Luke said about his father.
"He's an amazing coach. He's always teaching us new stuff every day and comes to all of our games," said one of Conneely's players, Eli Randall.
Conneely was one of three finalists. He said the award is about the families he's helped over a roughly 20-year coaching run.
"There's a million good people who just do the right thing and that's what I try to do all the time," Conneely said.
Now he's taking home the hardware with thanks from his team.
