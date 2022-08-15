A Place for Peanut

Peanut is small but his inspirational story is huge. Peanut saved from a kill pen by Megan Cardet 7 years ago, a Place for Peanut now a safe home for dozens of horses and donkeys.

NEW ULM, Texas -- Megan Cardet's passion is Peanut. The two connected seven years ago when Megan saved Peanut, a miniature horse from a kill pen. Megan opened a Place for Peanut about an hour from Houston as a safe haven for rescues like Peanut. The non-profit organization saves, heals, and nurtures horses and donkeys of all sizes.

Giving these gentle creatures a life that was slipping way. A Place for Peanut is an equine experience, giving hope to humans as well as horses. The farm is run by volunteers, who connect and bond with their four legged friends.

Finding awesome new homes for all is the goal at A Place for Peanut. For more information you can visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.