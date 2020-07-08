HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A hot air balloon made an emergency landing Wednesday morning in a northwest suburban neighborhood after one of its occupants had a medical emergency.
Huntley fire officials received a call around 7:15 a.m. about an unconscious 80-year-old woman. When emergency responders got to the area of Haligus and Ackman roads, they learned the woman was having a medical emergency in a hot air balloon and that location was where the pilot expected to land.
By the time the balloon landed, the woman had regained consciousness. She was taken to a local hospital.
Fire officials were not sure how many people were in the balloon.
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Huntley neighborhood after woman, 80, has medical emergency
