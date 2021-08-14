Houston Astros

Parents of girl hit by Chicago Cubs' foul ball during 2019 game against Astros settle

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Astros sued by parents of girl hit by foul ball

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros and the parents of a girl who was hit by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park more than two years ago during a game against the Chicago Cubs have settled after her family sued the ball club.

On Saturday, the family's attorney, Richard Mithoff, told our sister station KTRK that the family had reached an agreement to settle and was relieved that the matter had been resolved after filing a lawsuit.

Mithoff did not disclose the details of the settlement.

SEE MORE: Girl hit by foul ball at Astros game had skull fracture: Lawyer

Court documents show Mithoff filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jonathan Scott and Alexandra Colchado, the parents of the girl injured during a May 2019 game at the Astros' ballpark.

The child is now 4 years old.

In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Harris County District Court, Scott and Colchado claim the Astros were negligent when their then-2-year-old child was hurt. They were seeking unspecified damages.

In the weeks since the incident, Mithoff revealed the girl suffered "a skull fracture in the back of her head, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema which is swelling."

The girl also suffered seizures and had been on medication since the accident to prevent them, the attorney added.

Doctors have been able to reduce that medication over time, and she has now been seizure free for about 22 months, Mithoff told KTRK Saturday.

RELATED: 'I'm just praying' Albert Almora Jr, father of 2, opens up about horror of girl being hit by foul ball
EMBED More News Videos

An emotional Albert Almora Jr. said that he tried to keep his composure after he realized the foul ball hit the little girl, but he broke down during the inning.



The incident happened when the Astros hosted the Chicago Cubs, and Albert Almora Jr., who now plays for the New York Mets, hit a line drive into field section 111 on the third base side of the ballpark.

Mithoff said the foul ball hit the girl at an estimated 100 miles an hour, which gave the family only a second and a half to react.

The girl's injury threw Major League Baseball into a debate of whether netting should be extended. The attorney said the girl sat in a section that wasn't covered.

Incidents involving foul balls at Minute Maid Park didn't end with the little girl. A month after the girl's injury, a fan was hit in the ribs. Later that October, a dugout paramedic was sent to the hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseballchild injuredminute maid parklawsuit
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
MLB Power Rankings Week 18: Where all 30 teams stand as playoff rac...
MLB Power Rankings Week 17: Where all 30 teams stand after the trad...
2022 MLB schedule: All teams will start season March 31 if there's ...
MLB trade deadline tracker: Everything that went down before 4 p.m. ET
TOP STORIES
Wrigleyville hit-and-run leaves one dead, another hospitalized
CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd COVID dose for immunocompromised
Chicago's Bud Billiken parade is back after pandemic hiatus
Brian Urlacher's niece sent home from school for not wearing mask
Justin Fields rallies Bears to 20-13 win over Dolphins
11 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence: Chicago police
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; at least 304 killed
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, very comfy Saturday
Is COVID vaccine status a deal-breaker when dating?
US warns 9/11 anniversary could inspire extremist attacks
Chicago speed cameras issue more than 1M tickets in 4 months
Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred now a tropical wave
More TOP STORIES News