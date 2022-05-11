CHICAGO (WLS) -- Megan Morris is a mother of four is making big bucks by finding clothing to flip into cash. Now, she is trying to help other women turn used wardrobes into wealth for their families.
Morris is the co-founder of Posh Pro Project, it is an online platform, which helps women shop for success. Morris said "learned how to make about $1,000 a week or $55,000 a year in clothing resales. For more information, click here.
Local woman helps others turn clothing into cash by reselling
