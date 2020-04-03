coronavirus tips

Tips on how to actually stop touching your face to decrease the spread of COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- With COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpassing 250,000 by early April, health officials are still recommending basic hygiene tips to limit the spread of the virus.

Experts say one of the simplest things we can do to keep from being infected is to stop touching our face, which the average people does about 23 times an hour.

ABC13 spoke with James Pomerantz, professor of psychological sciences at Rice University, on how to reduce this routine habit.

"Avoiding touching your face is more effective than any other medical interventions for stopping the spread of the virus," Pomerantz said.

His team of researchers at the university created an online chart that lists five tips that should help people stop touching their faces.

"Many of us have taken a course in introductory psychology where we learned about conditioning and the laws of behavior, and how we can establish and change behavior," Pomerantz said. "We know that this works."

  1. Increase awareness. Ask someone to tell you when you touch your face, or record it yourself.
  2. Help others. Try to think of whom you might be protecting by not touching your face.
  3. Do other things with your hands. Hold something in your hands or make a fist for one minute if you catch yourself bringing them to your face.
  4. Change postures. Sit in a way where your hands are not present on the table or the seat.
  5. Practice relaxation techniques. Practice breathing and muscle relaxation techniques.


RELATED LINKS:
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
How to tell the difference between coronavirus and allergies
Proper ways to wash clothes during COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 tests: What to know about private and public testing
Here's what you should be doing when practicing social distancing outdoors
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus texascoronavirus tipscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19hygiene
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TIPS
Avoid unnecessary visits to the bank with online banking
Vending machines provide PPE for passengers at Las Vegas airport
Consumer Reports: Getting home appliances repaired, replaced during COVID-19 pandemic
WWII POW shares lessons that apply to COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News