How to watch livestream of Lollapalooza 2021 on Hulu

Hulu's Lollapalooza livestream will start at 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT each day of the festival
Hulu signs on as exclusive streaming partner for Lollapalooza 2021

CHICAGO -- Even if you can't make it to this year's Lollapalooza music festival, you can still enjoy four days of live music by streaming the festival on Hulu.

Hulu, which signed on this year as the festival's exclusive streaming partner, will offer a livestream of the show from Chicago's Grant Park that will run 1 pm - 10 pm CT each day from July 29 through Aug. 1.

Headliners Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and Foo Fighters are among the acts currently scheduled to be streamed on Hulu. Click here to see the full streaming lineup.

The livestream, which marks Hulu's first exclusive live event, is available at no additional cost to anybody with a Hulu, Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV subscription. New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for a free trial to start streaming today.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
