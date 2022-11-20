Police investigating after partial skeletal human remains found in north suburbs

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in the north suburbs are investigating after human remains were discovered in Libertyville, Illinois, Saturday.

Libertyville police said they responded to the 1800-block of Hollister Drive around 8:15 a.m. after it was reported that partial skeletal remains were found.

When officers arrived, it was confirmed the remains were human, police said.

An immediate search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, where officers discovered additional remains in a wooded area.

Officials said it appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Libertyville Police Department and the Lake County Coroner's Officer are investigating.