Chicago community groups come together to help end trafficking of homeless women, children

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People gathered Saturday night to take steps to end human trafficking in the Chicago area.

Several community groups joined the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to fill bags that will be handed out to homeless women and children.

The bags contained toiletries and information about where trafficking victims can get help.

According to experts, children without families are often most vulnerable for trafficking.

"It's not just about today, it's about every day as it relates to the Department of Family and Children Services a lot of these young ladies and young men need foster homes or need to be adopted," Antwan Turpeau of Department of Children and Family Services said. "They need loving adults, long term permanent adult connections."

Last year, DCFS investigated 119 allegations of human trafficking of children in Cook County.
