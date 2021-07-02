Weather

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthens, continues track toward Florida

EMBED <>More Videos

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthens, continues toward Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Elsa is strengthening as it moves toward land in the Caribbean Sea.

The 5 a.m. (AST) update from the National Weather Service found Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and was located about 70 miles east southeast of Barbados.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Dominican Republic as Elsa is expected to continue to strengthen as it moves westward.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the islands in the area.

Elsa's track will move it through the Windward Islands on Friday. On Saturday the storm will approach Hispaniola. Elsa then moves near Jamaica and Cuba on Sunday.

WATCH: Big changes made to the hurricane season this year


By Monday evening, Elsa will approach the Florida Keys with sustained winds expected to still be around 65 miles per hour.

The current long-range track has Elsa skirting up the Gulf Coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elsa formed July 1, making it the earliest E-named storm on record, breaking the record set last year by Edouard.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will continue to track Elsa and alert you to any important changes to its forecast.

WATCH: First Alert to Hurricane Season
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 shot, including 1-month-old baby, in Englewood
Chicago City Council to hold special meeting on violence
Chicago couples say wedding photographer vanished, took thousands
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
Girl, 9, shot in head; man also wounded in Chatham
Deadly Roseland shooting captured on security video
What we know about victims, missing in Fla. condo collapse
Show More
Ald. Carrie Austin indicted on federal bribery charges
Morris industrial fire evacuation indefinite, officials say
VIDEO: Man charged with stealing ambulance in Joliet
Overpaid by IDES? New law allows unemployed to keep money
Growing number of Americans concerned about crime, poll shows
More TOP STORIES News