Chicago crime: 1 in custody after 5 burglaries at Hyde Park, Kenwood businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department said it is conducting an ongoing investigation in response to several burglaries that occurred Sunday in the Hyde Park-Kenwood community.Five businesses were targeted between approximately 4:07 a.m. and 4:37 a.m. One person is in custody as Area 1 Detectives were continuing to work with local businesses and residents to bring any additional offenders to justice.The burglaries happened in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of East 47th Street, the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, the 5200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue and the 1500 block of East 55th Street. The 2nd District will assign extra resources and pay special attention to the area's retail corridors, police said.Police asked anyone with information to contact Area 1 Detectives at 312-747-8384.Police did not provide further information about the incidents.