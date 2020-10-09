car crash

I-55 inbound lanes reopen after crash near Pulaski Road ramp : Illinois State Police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Backed up traffic from a crash that shut down all northbound lanes of I-55 at Pulaski Road Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All inbound lanes of I-55 at South Pulaski Road have reopened after a crash hursday evening, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened just north of the Pulaski Road ramp, state police said.

State police said there is also a fuel spill due to the crash, though details about how many and what kinds of vehicles were involved were not immediately clear.

State police said "multiple vehicles" were involved but did not give more detail than that. They also said injury was involved, but did not say how many people were injured or how severely.


The circumstances surrounding the crash were also not immediately clear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoarcher heightscar crashillinois state policehighways
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
1 fatally shot in struggle with ISP trooper over gun in Harvey, police say
Volunteer for Rep. Danny Davis killed in hit-and-run crash
Driver in Honda Civic killed by recalled exploding air bag
2 killed in Wheeling crash near Chicago Executive Airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Attorneys: Extraditing Kyle Rittenhouse would 'turn him over to mob'
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
IL reports 3,059 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
Chicago marathon cancelation costs city millions in revenue
Bucktown restaurant reopens thanks to community
Show More
Macaulay Caulkin shares face-covering PSA in 'Home Alone' mask
Instead of a tip, server finds 'MASK' written on receipt
Naperville opens 1st recreational weed dispensary, 2 more on the way
Corey Crawford not returning to Blackhawks next season
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cool
More TOP STORIES News