I-55 inbound lanes reopen after crash near Pulaski Road ramp : Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All inbound lanes of I-55 at South Pulaski Road have reopened after a crash hursday evening, Illinois State Police said.The crash happened just north of the Pulaski Road ramp, state police said.State police said there is also a fuel spill due to the crash, though details about how many and what kinds of vehicles were involved were not immediately clear.State police said "multiple vehicles" were involved but did not give more detail than that. They also said injury was involved, but did not say how many people were injured or how severely.The circumstances surrounding the crash were also not immediately clear.