I-80/94 crash involving 2 semis blocks EB lanes at Grant Street in NW Indiana

Two semis crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80, disrupting traffic Tuesday morning.

INDIANA (WLS) -- A crash involving two semi-trucks has disrupted traffic on I-80/94 in Northwest Indiana Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the expressway near mile marker 12.

The eastbound lanes are blocked to traffic at Grant Street. The duration of the closure is not known.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

One driver sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene showed extensive damage to the semi-trucks.

One semi was carrying energy drinks, which spilled along the roadway.

The crash has caused an eight-mile backup in the area.