Driver of stalled vehicle killed in I-88 crash, illinois State Police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The driver of a stalled vehicle was struck and killed on I-88 in DeKalb County Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-88 near Peace Road.

Police said a vehicle stalled and the driver was outside of the vehicle when both were struck by a tractor semi-trailer.

The driver of the stalled vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police had shut down lanes of I-88 while they investigated and all lanes were back open by about 6:30 a.m. Monday.