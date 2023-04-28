A driver was killed and three others were injured in an I-90 crash before Meacham Road in Schaumburg, IL, Illinois State Police said.

Driver killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-90 in Schaumburg that injured 3 others ID'd

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- The driver killed in a north suburban crash on Interstate 90 on Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Carolyn Van Slyck, 40, of Palatine died just after 3:35 p.m. after being involved in a four-vehicle crash in Schaumburg in the Interstate 90 eastbound lanes before Meacham Road, Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, and three other drivers were transported to a local hospital.

Traffic was getting by on the left shoulder during the evening rush hour. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

